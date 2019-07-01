Safaricom CEO Collymore passes on

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore is dead. According to a statement from the telecommunication company, Collymore passed on at his home on Monday morning.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Robert William Collymore CEO of Safaricom PLC which occurred at his home in the morning of 1st July 2019,” read the statement from Safaricom.

In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

CONDITION WORSENED

“He has been undergoing treatment for this condition since then in different hospitals and most recently at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi,” the statement said.

He has since been in and out of hospital but, according to the statement, his conditions worsened in the past two weeks.

Collymore leaves behind his wife, Wambui Kamiru, whom he married in 2016 and four children.

CONDOLENCES

“On behalf of the board of Safaricom.PLC, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, staff, partners and the nation at large who he served selflessly and with joy,” Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganaga said.

Collymore joined the telecommunications company as the CEO in November 2010 taking over Michael Joseph and has stayed at the helm till his death.

He has been credited for growing the fortunes of Kenya’s largest mobile network operator, valued at an estimated $11.7 billion in 2018.