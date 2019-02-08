Safaricom announces new calls, data bundles packages





Safaricom has announced new monthly bundles that will see customers purchase discounted data and calling rates in one package.

The bundles offer customers a choice of five price options including Sh1,000, Sh2,000, Sh3,000, Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 for a 30-day bundle.

Based on their needs, customers have the choice of a data only package, a data-heavy package or a voice heavy package.

“The All in One Monthly Bundles have been tailored to fit the connectivity needs that their customers face today and allow them to plan based on their budget,”Safaricom Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge said in a statement on Friday.

DISCOUNT CALLS

Customers who prefer data-only packages can choose from a 5 GB bundle for Sh1,000, 15 GB for Sh2,000 and 25 GB for Sh3,000.

Customer who are heavy data users and would also like to discount calls can now choose from 4 GB and 200 minutes for Sh1,000, 12 GB and 600 minutes for Sh2,000, 20 GB and 900 minutes for Sh3,000.

The telco company also introduced two new packages offering 35 GB and 1,500 minutes for Sh5,000 a month and 50 GB and 3,500 minutes for Sh10,000.

“This is to meet the growing demand for data as smartphone users transition to heavier app usage,” added Mulinge.

PACKAGES

Customers who call more will have the choice of voice heavy bundles, starting at 1 GB and 400 minutes for Sh 1,000.

Other bundles on this option include 3 GB and 1,000 minutes for Sh2,000; 5 GB and 1,500 minutes for Sh 3,000; 10 GB and 2,500 minutes for Sh5,000 and 20 GB and 7,500 minutes for Sh10,000.

All the packages allow customers to enjoy free WhatsApp messages should they exhaust their data before the 30-day period is over.

“By offering the choice of both discounted data and calls in one package, we are empowering our customers with even more convenience and freedom in managing their communication needs,” said Mulinge.