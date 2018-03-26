Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore. PHOTO | FILE

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore has celebrated his son’s achievement after he got a music degree.

Collymore, who is on medical leave, could not hide his excitement as he congratulated his son for his First Class Honors.

He shared a photo of the young man dressed in his graduation gown and cap with a certificate at hand.

Kenyans online congratulated Collymore’s son for his achievement, but some poked some humor of how the young man was educated with money from data bundles.

Guess whose son just received his 1st Class Honours degree in music from Martha Lane-Fox at a graduation ceremony at London's Barbican. #ProudDad pic.twitter.com/umeOXu8yIF — Bob Collymore (@bobcollymore) March 23, 2018

@dantorish1 commented; “Congratulations to your son. Not forgetting the resources you have put on his education,Congrats too!”

@tembur wrote; “No wonder Jazz is your other name, kumbe you’re joined with music at hips? Kudos.”

@Kiplimo17 stated; “Ati Degree in music? So huyu alisomea pesa za bundles?”

@WaithiraMatimu commented; “No greater joy than seeing your children excel in life. Well done.”

Others wondered when the Safaricom boss would be resuming work.

@wellikarucey wrote; “Unarudi kazi lini? Tumekumiss kiasi.”