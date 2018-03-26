Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore. PHOTO | FILESafaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore. PHOTO | FILE
By MWENDE KASUJJA

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore has celebrated his son’s achievement after he got a music degree.

Collymore, who is on medical leave, could not hide his excitement as he congratulated his son for his First Class Honors.

He shared a photo of the young man dressed in his graduation gown and cap with a certificate at hand.

Kenyans online congratulated Collymore’s son for his achievement, but some poked some humor of how the young man was educated with money from data bundles.

@dantorish1 commented; “Congratulations to your son. Not forgetting the resources you have put on his education,Congrats too!”

@tembur wrote; “No wonder Jazz is your other name, kumbe you’re joined with music at hips? Kudos.”

@Kiplimo17 stated; “Ati Degree in music? So huyu alisomea pesa za bundles?”

@WaithiraMatimu commented; “No greater joy than seeing your children excel in life. Well done.”

Others wondered when the Safaricom boss would be resuming work.

@wellikarucey wrote; “Unarudi kazi lini? Tumekumiss kiasi.”