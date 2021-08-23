Sabina Chege’s birthday gift to Bishop Gatimu School

Sabina Chege (centre) reacts after friends surprised her by throwing a birthday party at the weekend. PIC: COURTESY

Sabina Chege (centre) reacts after friends surprised her by throwing a birthday party at the weekend. PIC: COURTESY





Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege was at the weekend surprised to a lavish birthday by her close friends and family.

The event, held to mark the politician’s Jubilee anniversary, was attended by family, friends, and colleagues.

Chege, who is rumoured to be interested in vying for the Murang’a gubernatorial position in 2022, thanked those who worked behind the scenes to turn the ‘surprise’ event into a success.

“I can’t believe you made all that effort to throw me a surprise birthday party. It must have been a ton of work, and I can never thank you enough. Please know that I am grateful beyond words,” she wrote on her official Facebook page.

She also announced her intent to donate all the gifts she received at the bash to Bishop Gatimu Kinyona Girls High School in Murang’a county.

“All my birthday gifts will go to Bishop Gatimu Kinyona Girls who urgently need a dormitory. It will cost me around Sh 15 million to have a fully operational one, you can be part of this amazing drive, DM for more details,” she added.

Chege has so much to celebrate, having transformed from an actress, singer and radio presenter to one of the most influential women on the country’s political scene.