Sabina Chege in tears after being heckled in her backyard for opposing DP Ruto – VIDEO

Murang’a county Woman Representative Sabina Chege was reduced to tears on Friday after she was booed in her backyard by the crowd that had attended the “Embrace” rally which she had organised.

Sabina, who hosted more than 25 women leaders for the “Embrace Handshake” rally in her county was heckled by a section of the crowed who chanted pro- William Ruto slogans as soon as she took to the podium to address the gathering.

This promoted her to cut short her speech as she broke into tears after several efforts to address the crowd proved futile.

It took the intervention of Kirinyanga Governor Anne Waiguru and other women leaders to calm her down.

After being calmed down, Sabina once again took to the podium to address the crowd in Kikuyu dialect pleading with them not to embarrass her as she fought back her tears.

EMBARRASS

“Let me tell you our people, I love you so much. And if any of you was sent here by someone to do this, I beg you, as the mother of your county don’t embarrass me with visitors around,” pleaded Ms Chege.

She blamed the incident on her political rivals claiming that the hecklers may have been planted in the crowd.

The incident came at a time when Jubilee party is split between to fractions tangatanga (pro Ruto) and kieleweke (pro Uhuru).

The Embrace movement is a group of women legislators and Governors whose agenda seeks to rally the country to support the peace pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga alongside campaigns against femicide.

They have so far held rallies in Nairobi, Baringo with Murang’a being the latest.