Hundreds of Rwandans living in Kenya on Saturday held a procession around Nairobi Central Business District as part of the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide.

The ceremony that was led by Rwanda High Commissioner to Kenya Ambassador James Kimonyo, saw the procession starting at Uhuru Park through the CBD and back to Uhuru Park.

“Every April 7 each year from 1994 Rwandans home and abroad honour, mourn and remember the victims of the genocide. Today is the beginning of the mourning week that runs up to April 13 after which we continue with the remembrance period which runs up to July 3. The remembrance period will last approximately 100 days,” said Ambassador Kimonyo.

He stated that the walk is significant to Rwandan citizens as it offers them a time to reflect on what happened in 1994, why it happened and what should be done to prevent the unfortunate incident from happening again.

The theme of this year’s remembrance of the genocide which claimed the lives of approximately 1 million Rwandans – mostly Tutsis and moderate Hutus – in just 100 days, was Remember, Unite, Renew.

“We killed each other because we were deeply divided along ethnic lines but we have embarked on reconciliation process to forge ahead as one people,” said the Ambassador.

The celebrations will now head to United Nation headquarters in Gigiri on Tuesday next week where formal speeches will be delivered and performances from students and panel discussions will be held.



