Rwanda genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga finally arrested in France

Rwanda genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga, who has seen on the run for close to three decades, has finally been apprehended.

The 84-year-old Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in Paris region by French police and plans are underway to decide the next course of action to be taken against him.

The fugitive had been in hiding for more than 25 years amid claims that he was hiding in Kenya and was being protected by the powers that be.

But the governments of former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki maintained that he was never in the country amid increased international pressure.

Kabuga, who during the 1994 genocide was a powerful businessman, is accused of funding the killing of one million people in 100 days leaving thousands more as refugees.

The French justice ministry in a statement said that Kabuga was living under a false identity in a flat which is located in Asnieres- Sur- Seine near Paris.

In 2003, US investigators camped in Kenya after word went round that the Rwandan fugitive was hiding in the country but they did not manage to nab him.