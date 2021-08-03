Ruto’s Ugandan trips





Uganda has, for some reason, emerged as one of Deputy President William Ruto’s favourite destinations.

So much that on Monday, August 2, 2021, the country’s de facto number two was denied an opportunity to travel to the East African country in what his aides say was a ‘private’ visit.

And as a war of words between the government and the DP’s representatives goes on social media about who is right and wrong. Nairobi News samples the recent visit

1. Kapchorwa (2015) – Moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto took over power in Kenya, the DP toured Kapchorwa, an area close to the Kenya – Uganda border, and campaigned for President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election. Video clips from the event show Ruto speaking in English, Kiswahili, and Kalenjin dialects to a crowd that cheers him on. It is at this point that analysts say, a close relationship between the two leaders officially commenced.

Ruto is said to have arrived in Kapchorwa aboard a private chopper.

2. Kapchorwa (2018) – The DP returned to Uganda three years later and alongside Museveni launched the 150km Kapchorwa-Suam road that would link the two countries. The two leaders said the road would, when completed, improve trade between the two countries.

3. Kampala (2018) – Ruto returned to Kampala later that year as chief guest at an event dubbed young achievers awards at Kampala Serena hotel where he was given the lifetime achievement award. Speaking at the event, he called on youths to take their rightful position in society and shape Africa’s development.

4. Kampala (2019) – The DP was again hosted in Uganda to launch the William Ruto Leadership Institute at Makerere University. Prior to that event, he made a journey to Mubende State Lodge where he met President Museveni and the two held private talks where the two leaders reportedly agreed on a United Africa, with Ruto urging that borders should not exist but trade between nations.

“The sooner we forge East African federation, the sooner our prosperity becomes meaningful to our people,” Ruto said.

5. Kampala (2021) – Ruto returned to Uganda in July 2021 for the launch of a bio-chemical industry along Bombo Road, once again calling for support for President Museveni in his quest for East African leadership.

“You owe us a debt. Before you retire and if possible, in the next two or three years, you owe us the fruition of the EA federation,” Ruto told Museveni who replied in the affirmative. “let me take you there and go look after my cows,” Museveni said in reply as quoted by Nile Post.