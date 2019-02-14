Ruto’s daughter plum diplomatic post in Europe – PHOTOS

Foreign Affairs Secretary Monica Juma (right) with June Ruto, the Charge D’Affaires in Warsaw, Poland. PHOTO | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter June is the Charge D’Affaires in Warsaw, Poland.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Monica Juma made the revelation on arrival in Warsaw for a summit on security in the Middle East.

Ms Juma shared photos of Mr Ruto’s daughter welcoming her to Warsaw, posting “was received by June Ruto, Charge D’Affaires.”

June joined the ministry back in 2014, amid public denials by officials.

The officials clarified that she was working as an international relations and trade officer under the America directorate in Nairobi.

June has a Masters degree in International Studies from the University of Queensland, Australia, and a bachelor degree in Diplomacy from the United States International University in Nairobi.

Kenya does not have an embassy in Poland where the cabinet secretary is visiting.

A Charge D’Affaires in diplomatic circles enjoys the same privileges and immunities as other diplomatic agents and can act in cases where the ambassador is absent.

Kenyans reacted to the news that the deputy president’s daughter was the Charge D’Affaires in Poland with comments.

Arrived in Warsaw, Poland this morning to attend the Warsaw Summit which will be looking at security in the Middle East, taking place tomorrow. Was received by June Ruto, Charge D’Affaires. pic.twitter.com/ii3VeGACos — Amb. Monica Juma (@Diplomacy_Kenya) February 13, 2019

Cheruiyot Timothy wrote; “Hey! June Ruto again in Poland. Whereas Jobless graduate, we are only left to foolishly sing for 2022. God have mercy on us.”

Jim Okore commented; “She was my classmate in uni and equally enthusiastic and knowledgeable on matters International Relations.”

Otieno Gregory wrote; “She is a very qualified Kenyan. She deserves the job.”

Oroko Bernards commented, “Am dumbfounded!! Rutos daughter is already hobnobbing with the high and mighty abroad.”