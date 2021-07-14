Ruto welcomes Raila to the Hustler Nation

DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga greet each other at Kasarani Stadium where Harambee Stars faced Comoros. PHOTO | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto has expressed his delight with the increasing popularity among the hustler nation narrative, which he believes has become a conversation even among leaders who’d earlier dismissed it.

He made his sentiments known via social media on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in reaction to a headline in the Daily Nation newspaper which appeared to project him and opposition leader Raila Odinga in a tussle for the control of voters from the lower-income constituency.

Ruto also welcomed Odinga to the Hustler Movement.

The Hustler Nation is a phrase coined by the DP. It appears to enjoin those from the lower-income genre, and especially the ones who struggle to make ends meet.

“My friend Tinga, welcome to the Hustler movement. The CONVERSATION here is about the ECONOMY, not ethnicity, EMPOWERMENT, not power, JOBS not positions, creating OPPORTUNITY/WEALTH not sharing, CITIZENS, not leaders BY changing POLICY not the constitution to BOTTOM-UP, not top-down economics,” he tweeted.

In recent times, Raila has gone flat out to reawaken his political strongholds and conquer new territory as he angles for the top job.

At the same time, the DP has been campaigning on a radical social empowerment platform for the low-income earners whom he has branded as hustlers and ignored self-starters.

He promises an aggressive bottom-up economic model to uplift them.

Ruto has been contributing wheelbarrows, car washing machines, motorcycles, animal feed, and sewing machines to the youth.