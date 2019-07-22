Ruto: We will build 11 stadiums by next year

Deputy President William Ruto insists the government will build 11 stadiums across the country, even after failing to build the five state-of-the-art stadiums they promised six years ago.

In 2013, Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto promised Kenyans that their Jubilee government will build five state-of-art-stadiums in Kisumu, Eldoret, Mombasa, Garissa and Nakuru.

To date, not a single construction has commenced.

Ruto explained the failure while appearing on ‘Punchline‘ show hosted by Anne Kiguta on Sunday night.

“Our commitment to deliver on the stadia is solid. We had a time frame. Of course unfortunately as fate would have it, we went into a second election and spent about Sh13 billion part of which was supposed to be deployed to do some of those things,” Ruto explained.

Despite the failure, Ruto assured Kenyans that they will have 11 new stadiums by the end of the first quarter of next year.

“These stadia and you can confirm with the Ministry of Sports will be completed either by the end of this year or the first quarter of next year. All the 11 stadia including the refurbishment of Nyayo stadium,” said Ruto.

Probed on how realistic it is to build 11 stadiums in a year, Ruto reiterated that it will happen.

“That is very realistic. When I tell you about the 11, I am realistic,” Ruto insisted.

In February, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia said the government will not be able to build the five stadiums initially promised, but is working to ensure one state-of-art stadium is built before President Kenyatta’s term ends in 2022.