Ruto to be honoured with institute at Makerere University

Deputy President William Ruto is on Saturday be honoured by Makerere University in Uganda.

The University, in a letter seen by Nairobi News, said that it will lay the foundation stone for a leadership institute at Makerere University that will be named after the DP.

Ruto will be the chief guest during the laying of the foundation stone for the William Ruto Leadership Institute at the renowned Ugandan university.

The letter was authored by the University’s Vice Chancellor Barnabas Wanangwe and was sent to members of the senate who were asked to attend the function that will take place at MDD grounds.

“Makerere University has been requested by the Office of the President of the Republic of Uganda to host the William Ruto Leadership Institute with laying the foundation stone scheduled for December 21, 2019 by HE the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya,” read part of the letter.

Some of the institution’s goals, according to the university, include contribution to the discussion and analysis of critical development challenges facing African societies.