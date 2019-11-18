Ruto, Raila urged to seal ‘handshake’ deal of their own; but can they?

Political analyst Herman Manyora has called for a peace deal between Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

He made the observation while appearing as a guest on NTV’s morning show AM Live which is aired from Monday to Friday.

According to Manyora a ‘handshake’ between these political giants is what the country needs to achieve its development potential.

“Some form of statesmanship is required from these gentlemen. They ought to sit together and put the country first and also think about our children and grandchildren,” explained Manyora.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga closed ranks in a peace deal that was sealed with a handshake on March 9, 2018.

Both Kenyatta and Odinga have repeated said the ‘handshake’ deal has ensured peace in the country and an ideal working and business environment between Kenyans.

That said, Ruto and Odinga – formerly political buddies – have remained at loggerheads even as analysts pointing out the duo remain favourites to succeed President Kenyatta when his term of office expires in 2022.

ODM’s recent win in the Kibra by-election was widely perceived a personal victory for Odinga over Ruto.

But the DP and his allies have accused Odinga’s party of unleashing violence on their opponents during the volatile mini-poll.