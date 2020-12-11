Ruto, Raila mourn Nyagah





Political leaders and Kenyans from all walks of life have shared their condolences with the family of former Cooperative Development Minister Joe Nyagah.

He passed on at Nairobi Hospital on Friday aged 72.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogized the veteran politician, who is reported to have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications, as a visionary leader.

“We have lost a selfless, bold, visionary and industrious leader who took exceptional honour in public service. Honourable Joe Nyagah was a vocal, responsive and development-conscious leader. He was amiable, steadfast and a dedicated campaigner for a better, more cohesive, more inclusive and more transformed Kenya. We will miss his wise counsel and modest personality.Our deep thoughts and prayers are with the Nyagah family and their loved ones during this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Honourable Nyagah,” the DP wrote on Twitter.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga also mourned Nyagah as one who played a critical role in governance matters.

“I’ve received with shock news of the passing of my friend former Cabinet Minister Joe Nyagah. Joe has been a critical player in the affairs of our nation straddling the corporate world, government, diplomacy and national politics. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May He Rest In Eternal Peace,” Raila said.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi described Nyagah as a distinguished diplomat.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Hon Joseph Nyagah, a family friend, a former cabinet colleague & amiable politician. Before joining Cabinet Joe also distinguished himself as a diplomat and Chief Executive Officer( CEO) of Kenya Airways. Condolences to the Nyagah family,” he tweeted.

Dr Boni Khalwale remembered the late Minister as a patriot and accomplished public servant.

“Ooh my! These deaths of leaders is coming so thick & fast. Anybody who worked with Hon Joe Nyaga will remember a patriot, accomplished public servant & a good man. I worked with him on unravelling the scam of pyramids schemes in which Kenyans lost billions to conmen. RIP my bro,” he posted.

Tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala said Nyagah had served Kenya diligently and tirelessly.

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Hon. Joe Nyaga. Joe was a good friend and political ally – which led us into forming ‘Pentagon’ back in 2007. He has served this country diligently and worked tirelessly for the well-being of the people of Kenya,” he said.