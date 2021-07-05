Ruto: Raila is also a corrupt man





Deputy President William Ruto has publicly called out opposition leader Raila Odinga whom he considers his main political opponent ahead of the 2022 general elections.

In a series of unsubstantiated accusations on Sunday, July 4, 2021, Ruto said Odinga, his former political ally, is a corrupt person and not fit to hold public office.

Ruto’s comments come a day after Odinga also suggested at a public function in Mombasa, but without sharing evidence, that the number two in command was a corrupt man who donates to churches, youth, and women groups funds what he’s stolen from the public offers.

“What he (Odinga) is accusing me of, and yet money for the youth was looted during his tenure as Prime Minister. (he) should be ashamed,” claimed Ruto.

Not done, the vocal DP also accused Odinga of abandoning his role as the opposition leader who is supposed to check on the government’s excesses, and instead of working with the government.

“He stole when he was in government, now he is in the opposition and still stealing through the COVID-19 billionaires (scandal),” claimed Ruto.

Odinga has moved closer to President Kenyatta, at Ruto’s expense, since a famous ‘handshake’ between the two leaders in 2018.

Odinga has vowed to jail all corrupt people should he take over as the country’s next president.