Ruto: Mzee Nyachae once caned me for misbehaving – VIDEO





Deputy President William Ruto on Monday hilariously narrated how the late fiery politician, Mzee Simeon Nyachae, once whipped him for misbehaving.

Addressing mourners at Gusii Stadium, DP Ruto said Nyachae did not only discipline his immediate family members but was also to all those in politics.

“I remember very well in Nyamarambe, Omingo Magara and myself misbehaved…Michael (Nyachae’s son) did not say this because he’s the one Mzee actually sent to collect the cane…na hapo tulipata kuadhibiwa. But Mzee was loving and also forgiving,” he said amid laughter.

DP Ruto confesses that Mzee Nyachae once whipped him when he misbehaved. pic.twitter.com/Vl5Yt4sVJR — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 15, 2021

The DP added, “As we mourn the departure of Mzee Nyachae, we equally celebrate a great patriotic Kenyan, a consummate administrator and public servant, an astute businessman, a brave and courageous politician, and a loving, strict but also forgiving father and father figure.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, who have recently been criticising DP Ruto and challenging him to resign, all attended the funeral service of Nyachae at Gusii Stadium ahead of the burial.