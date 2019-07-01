Ruto unleashes ‘lord of poverty’ tirade on Raila – VIDEO

Deputy President William Ruto has lashed out at opposition leader Raila Odinga with a stinging response to the latter’s remarks about Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal in his backyard at the weekend.

Speaking on Sunday when he attended a thanksgiving ceremony in Chebara Primary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Odinga attacked Ruto for trivializing the loss of millions of shillings in the controversial projects in the county.

“It (the project) has now been allocated Sh63 billion and Sh21 billion has been lost yet no work has been done,” Odinga said.

He also faulted Ruto for claiming that ‘only’ Sh7 million has been lost in the project.

The thanks giving service was for Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny’s mother-in-law, Ruth Kiptoo, on her retirement after serving for 40 years as a teacher.

‘KINGDOM OF POVERTY’

But in his response, Ruto, who was addressing residents of Nyamira on Monday during a women empowerment forum, said the former Prime Minister wants Kenyans to remain poor so they can continue depending on him.

He went as far as branding the ODM party leader as the ‘lord of poverty.’

“You (Odinga) were against the Eurobond, because you said it is corrupt; you were against the Northern Collector Tunnel, because you said it is corrupt; you were against us building the railway, you told us it is corrupt; you were against us raising money in churches, because you said it is corrupt, you are against any harambee, even for women, because you say it is corrupt,” Ruto said.

“But it is because you are the lord of poverty and you want poverty in our country. You are opposed to any development in our nation because you believe this country should be poor, so that people can continue to support you, and I’m telling you we will work night and day to eliminate poverty in this nation, so that your kingdom of poverty has no place in Kenya and the lord of poverty will have no space in our nation” Ruto continued in his lengthy tirade.