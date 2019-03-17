Join our WhatsApp Channel
Ruto on the receiving end for launching ‘outdated’ computers in Marakwet

By Chad Kitundu March 17th, 2019 2 min read

Deputy President William Ruto is receiving a serious backlash from Kenyans online for flying in a chopper to Marakwet East on Saturday to launch what appear to be outdated computers.

It all started after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen shared several photos on social media which he indicated were taken when he hosted the DP at Sambirir Girls Secondary School during the launch of an ICT and Resource Center.

One of the photos shows the DP and other guests present inspecting a computer lab with what appear to be weather-beaten computers.

The center was funded through joint efforts by the Ministry of Education and the National Government CDF in Marakwet East.

On social media, the online community questioned how Sh18 million could have been used to fund the procurement of such ‘obsolete’ machines.

 

 

About the author

Chad Kitundu


