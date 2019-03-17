Ruto on the receiving end for launching ‘outdated’ computers in Marakwet

Deputy President William Ruto inspecting a computer lab when he launched an ICT and Resource Center at Sambirir Girls Secondary School in Marakwet East. PHOTO | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto is receiving a serious backlash from Kenyans online for flying in a chopper to Marakwet East on Saturday to launch what appear to be outdated computers.

It all started after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen shared several photos on social media which he indicated were taken when he hosted the DP at Sambirir Girls Secondary School during the launch of an ICT and Resource Center.

One of the photos shows the DP and other guests present inspecting a computer lab with what appear to be weather-beaten computers.

Today we hosted the DP at Sambirir Girls. DP launched ICT&Resource Center funded by GOK through MOE & NG-CDF. We raised 18M shillings for equipping the Center by purchasing new computers to replace the obsolete ones,Purchase new books &complete ongoing construction of Dormitory pic.twitter.com/TMZi7c0FEA — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) March 16, 2019

The center was funded through joint efforts by the Ministry of Education and the National Government CDF in Marakwet East.

On social media, the online community questioned how Sh18 million could have been used to fund the procurement of such ‘obsolete’ machines.

A Modern School Computer Lab compared with what was launched in my County today ….. My people are given computers that are obsolete & expected to compete with the rest of the World! Am asking my Governor Tolgos to return the computers to the Donor. We maybe poor but not stupid. pic.twitter.com/O5X97paypd — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 16, 2019

Elgeyo Marakwet has gone from Cloud based Dams to an ICT Lab fitted with ‘Computers’ from Two Decades ago, still using Floppy Disks 💾 (diskettes) Are we teaching students how to live in the past or in the future?! pic.twitter.com/2J1067BIMY — Kiigen K. Koech (@KiigenKoech) March 16, 2019

Wait a minute, is this a joke? You raised 18M to buy those computers? 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/l4G6UlwHrD — Lucia Musau (@LuciaMusau) March 17, 2019

Ruto flew in a chopper with his spanner boys all the way to Elgeiyo Marakwet to launch this joke, ati ICT Resource Centre. #Shame.#FaillingGOK pic.twitter.com/IufM3NTFCP — Ronoh Kipchumba Cornely. (@Cornely_Ronoh) March 16, 2019

Plastic chairs for a computer lab… Get tf serious… And again while people are starving to death in Turkana you are busy spending 18million for computers which are of sijui what generation and look at the tables… Smh… GOD will punish you people one day… Just play. — Terry Leakes (@TerryLeakes_254) March 16, 2019

18 million for this? I can supply you with brand new desktops and TFT screens at kshs 25k a piece. 100 of them will only cost Ksh 250k Transportation Ksh. 20k. Comfortable desks and chairs can be added as a discount. Hiii maneno ingine unatuonyesha ya 18M ni Aibu kubwa! pic.twitter.com/nRSm319hTY — CHENYA 🔥🇰🇪🇨🇳 (@digitalmkenya) March 17, 2019

