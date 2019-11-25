Ruto lands in Kapenguria as Matiang’i flight aborts due to bad weather

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday landed in Kapenguria amid report that the weather in the area is not conducive for flying.

The DP was in West Pokot to visits families affected by massive landslides on Friday night that left more than 45 people dead.

BAD WEATHER

Earlier, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his counterpart in the Devolution Ministry, Eugene Wamalwa, failed to make it to Kapenguria, landing in Eldoret instead due to bad weather.

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had also accompanied the two Cabinet Secretaries who were visiting leaders and the people of West Pokot following the tragic incident.

Dr Matiang’i, who was also accompanied by Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya, confirmed that his chopper left Nairobi at 8:30am but they were advised by pilots and experts to land in Eldoret.

LANDSLIDE VICTIMS

The DP however made it to Kapenguria Referral Hospital and visited the people who were admitted at the hospital after sustaining injuries from the landslide that was witnessed in the area following a heavy downpour on Friday night.

The DP was accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

According to Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya, poor visibility has slowed down retrieval of bodies and rescue operation as heavy rains continue to pound West Pokot county.

The affected families have been moved to schools and makeshifts shelters.