Ruto: It’s possible to be rich without stealing

Deputy President William Ruto during an interview with the Nation on January 23, 2020 at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Deputy President William Ruto insists not all rich people are thieves.

He spoke on Friday at the burial of influential businessman Hosea Kiplagat.

“It is possible for one to work hard and become successful like (the late) Hosea did,” the DP pointed out.”

But when they are successful, please do not end up calling them thieves.”

This is the second time in less than a week the DP is bringing up the ‘rich versus thieves’ debate in public.

He also touched on the subject during the burial of former Minister Simeon Nyachae.

His sentiments come days after President Uhuru Kenyatta claimed, without mentioning names, that he intends to retire at the end of his term in 2022 but was keen not to hand over the country to thieves.

The President and his Deputy appeared to have fallen out at a political level with the Head of State also daring his principal assistant to resign instead of publicly criticizing the government he serves in.

The DP responded, insisting he will not resign.

Ruto has previously refused to publicly state what he is worth. This has not stopped speculation he has accumulated vast wealth in the past decade, including the plum Weston Hotel, plus interests in farming and real estate.