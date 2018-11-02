Ruto hosts rival Raila for lunch at Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto today hosted his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political nemesis Nasa leader Raila Odinga for lunch





Deputy President William Ruto hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for a luncheon at his official residence in Karen, causing some excitement on Twitter.

Others in the Friday meeting include Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

It is not clear whether or not the meeting had been planned.

But it came minutes after the leaders had joined friends and relatives of former Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chair, the late Jane Kiano, during her requiem mass at ACK St. Francis Church in Karen.

More to follow.