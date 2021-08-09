Ruto: Turkish businessman was tortured

Deputy President William Ruto address congregants during a church service at Ziwani AIC, Nairobi on September 20,2020. PHOTO | FILE

Deputy President William Ruto says he’s apologized to Turkish businessman Harun Aydin on behalf of the Kenyan government.

Aydin left the country under mysterious circumstances on Monday after he’d been arrested and held by the authorities since Saturday. Reports suggested he’d either been deported or voluntarily left the country.

Via tweet, the DP also described Aydin’s departure as ‘political pettiness’ which could ‘destroy the Kenyan economy’

“Just talked and apologized on behalf of GoK (the government of Kenya) to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured, and falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to shame those involved,” he tweeted.

Aydin reportedly left the country aboard a Turkish Airline flight.

His lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi says he left the country ‘voluntarily’

“Slight clarification. Harun Aydin wasn’t “formally deported” by the Kenyan authorities. No passenger processed for deportation was on the last Turkish Airlines to Istanbul this morning. HARUN AYDIN left Nairobi “voluntarily”, Ahmednasir tweeted.

Aydin was nabbed by authorities moments after jetting in at Wilson airport from Kampala.

He had been slated to travel to Uganda with Ruto but that didn’t happen, as the second in command was barred.