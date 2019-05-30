Ruto donates Raila for British PM job, Uhuru adds more to the list – VIDEO

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on Thursday offered to send a few Kenyan politicians to take up leadership positions to the United Kingdom.

Speaking during this year’s annual National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, the two leaders waded into the murky British politics that has forced Prime Minister Theresa May to resign.

The prayer breakfast, held at Safari Park Hotel, saw politicians and religious leaders come together. It was also graced by South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

The theme of the breakfast was ‘A new dawn‘.

Lord Michael Hastings, a member of UK’s Upper House and one of the speakers at the breakfast, had wondered whether Kenya could spare one of its leaders to take up the British PM job.

“We are just wondering if you have a spare prime minister around,” Dr Hastings said as the guests broke into laughter.

After the request, the DP had an answer for him.

‘RETIRED PM’

“We have a retired one in Kenya and since the constitution has abolished that position in Kenya, and he may not have it anytime soon, we will send you his CV, maybe you can consider,” DP Ruto responded.

President Uhuru Kenyatta went further, offering to donate a few more leaders for his “peace of mind.”

“You have been given an offer for one person… I have more people, I can donate to you for the next 3 years for me to have peace,” he added.

Former Prime Minster and ODM leader Raila Odinga missed the event. He traveled out of the country on Wednesday.

Ruto also had a light moment with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

“I don’t know why people keep forgetting he was a Vice President. It might have been for a short time, but I suffered the same fate, I was Minister for Home Affairs for two months.”

Last week, a teary UK Prime Minister Theresa May resigned after she failed to deliver a Brexit deal and lost the support of her own MPs.

Her resignation triggered a Tory leadership race which is set to begin after she stands down on June 7.

She will stay in office until July when a new party leader will have been chosen.