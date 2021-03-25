Ruto: Didmus Barasa has not quit Hutsler Nation

Deputy President William Ruto has rubbished reports Didmus Barasa has quit the Hutsler Nation.

The Hutsler Nation is a political outfit associated with the DP, which seeks to economically empower the low-income earners in exchange for political capital.

“He is a hardworking person and I really like him. I picked him against all odds and supported him for the Kimilili seat. He is still part of the Hutsler Nation. I was with him yesterday (Wednesday). He is still part of us even though I have given him time to relax and reflect,” the DP explained during an interview on Jalang’o TV.

The DP also suggested the Kimilili lawmaker was unsettled following a wave of political witchhunt from a section of his colleagues.

“He’s told me there was a lot said about him that was not true. He appears unsettled. I have told him to relax for a while and come back. I advised him that it’s good when things are said about you because it means you are heading somewhere.”

Barasa, considered a key ally of the Deputy President in Western Kenya recently announced that he was taking a break from active politics for four months.

And in what appeared a blow to the DP, Barasa further explained that he would use his break to talk to like-minded leaders in Western Kenya in a bid to front for one presidential candidate in the 2022 General elections.

Since he made that announcement, Barasa has had meetings with Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi, an ally of the DP, as well as Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, considered to be close to opposition leader Musalia Mudavadi.