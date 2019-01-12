Ruto surprises new Catholic Archbishop with brand new Mitsubishi Pajero





Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday presented a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero as a gift to the new Catholic Archbishop Most Rev. Philip Anyolo.

The Deputy President presented the gift to the clergyman during his installation ceremony in Kisumu at an event which was also attended by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“As a spiritual leader overseeing parts of northern Kenya from Turkana, Kisumu to Migori, we have decided to come together and give you a vehicle which will enable you visit people around your region,” Dr Ruto said while making the presentation.

‘CONTRIBUTIONS’

The DP said ‘contributions’ for the vehicle’s purchase were made by President Uhuru Kenyatta, leaders from the South Rift and a section of western Kenya leaders.

Archbishop Anyolo also received a gift of Toyota V8 from Kisumu congregants.

Rev Anyolo takes over from Bishop Zacchaeus Okoth who has served for the past 50 years.

In attendance during the event were Governors Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma).

Other political leaders who attended the ceremony were Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Raychelle Omamo (Defence), MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) and Otiende Amolo (Rarieda), Senators Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) and Moses Wetangula (Bungoma).