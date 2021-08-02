Ruto blocked from flying to Uganda





Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday, August 2, 2021, dramatically denied from leaving the country for Uganda where he was reportedly headed for a private visit.

The DP was scheduled to fly for an unknown mission to Entebbe accompanied by a seven-man entourage comprising of his close political allies and businessmen.

According to a flight manifest from Phoenix Aviation, the DP was supposed to use a private jet on flight number Jadestar 12. But he was reportedly asked by the immigration team at the airport to first seek clearance from the Head of Civil Service.

The plane he was to use; a Cessna 560XL registered using tail number 5Y WHB, had already been prepared for flight until its crew was told at the last minute that their VVIP guest was not flying after all.

The DP’s office protested what it termed as a change of rules on his foreign travel without notice.

“We are surprised the Deputy President was denied clearance to go on a planned private visit to Uganda. It is our officers who always handle his travel and this time, they were told, that he must get clearance from Immigration to fly out. In all his travels, all these years, this has not happened,” the DP’s office said through his communication secretary David Mugonyi.

Isorait….tumwachie MUNGU — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 2, 2021

Also set to travel with the DP were Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, businessmen David Lagat, Harun Ayoin, David Muge, Simon Mogun, and Nelson Kisalit.

This would have been the second visit the DP was making to Uganda in a month. On his last visit, he met President Uganda President Yoweri Museveni.