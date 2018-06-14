Deputy President William Ruto makes his speech during Iftar dinner on June 13, 2018 at City Hall. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Deputy President William Ruto has said he is ready to work with Kalonzo Musyoka to change the face of politics in the country.

The deputy president averred that the newfound unity between leaders in the government and those in the opposition was a sure sign of maturity in Kenyan politics.

He lauded it as a paradigm shift in Kenyan politics to one defined by policies and ideologies a far cry from one dictated by ethnicity, sectarianism and and political affiliations.

“We are all Kenyans and we will not be divided in terms of tribe, region and religion. Do not worry about those who talk about our meeting. They will talk all day and sleep at night,” said Ruto while speaking during Iftar dinner hosted by Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday evening at City Hall.

On his part, Mr Musyoka said that the ‘handshake and hugs’ being witnessed in the country don’t mean that the Opposition is dead, and the fact that they are now working together with President Uhuru Kenyatta does not mean that Nasa has joined Jubilee.

The Wiper party leader reiterated that they will keep the government on its toes in the fight against corruption, saying that theft of public money is a vice that must be fought by both set of leaders.

“Being together with my brother William does not mean I have joined Jubilee. Even Nasa working together with the government does not also mean there will be no oversight,” said Musyoka.

BIG FOUR AGENDA

At the same time, DP Ruto said that Nairobi County will be the first beneficiary of low cost housing in the government’s Big Four Agenda which will be rolled in less than a month’s time, saying that in addition to the 50,000 titles given to land owners in Nairobi, a further 13,000 title deeds are on the way.

He also said the government will partner with the county to tarmac all roads in informal settlements starting with Eastlands while also tackling the perennial water problem and garbage problem in the city.

“Nairobi has for a very long time been forgotten but today because of the partnership between the county and the government we are going to change the face of the city to ensure it becomes a City in the Sun,” he said.

Mr Ruto also assured Sonko of the government’s support of his administration, saying they will stand by the county government.

Governor Sonko said that the county from next week will start the recruitment of youths across the county to collect garbage as was directed by President Kenyatta last month and will also partner with the government to clean the city every month.

“Already 59 international companies have expressed their interests in partnering with us to set up a recycling plant at Dandora dumpsite that will turn the garbage into electricity to light up Nairobi,” he said.

The dinner was attended by other leaders including Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen, nominated senator Millicent Omanga, MPs George Aladwa, George Theuri, and former legislator Ishrad Sumra as well as County Speaker Beatrice Elachi and a number of county executives and MCAs.