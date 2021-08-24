Ruto allies challenge Uhuru to resign





Deputy President William Ruto’s allies say he has no intention of quitting before the end of his term.

The allies, led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, spoke in response to a public suggestion by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the DP should take a walk if he is not happy.

Murkomen even suggested the Head of State should be the one to quit office.

Resignation from Public office is not a preserve of a specific person or office, even the other one can RESIGN and Kenya will move on. — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 23, 2021

@WilliamsRuto in Oct 2017, 7,483,895 of us voted for you as the Deputy President. We, your employers are not dissatisfied. The one asking you to resign obviously thinks he appointed you to the job, well, HE DIDN’T! WE DID! Kaa Ngumu! He can as well RESIGN! alaaaaa! — Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) August 23, 2021

On Monday, August 23, 2021, President Kenyatta indicated in an interview with the media that his Deputy should quit. But he did not mention the DP by name.

“I have an agenda that I was elected on. The honourable thing to do if you are not happy with it is to step aside and allow those who want to move on to do so, then take the agenda to the people,” the Head of State said.

President Kenyatta also indicated he ‘had a problem’ with the way his deputy was seeking votes ahead of the 2022 general elections.

“I have no idea what transpired except for the fact he is trying to create a base for him and his future politics, which is his right, I have never denied him that, and he is free to do so. But I feel it’s unfortunate the manner in which he is doing it by going against the same government he is serving is wrong.”

The President and his Deputy have suffered a political fallout that has left the pair barely on talking terms ahead of the 2022 general elections.