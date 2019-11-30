Ruto adopts conciliatory tone on BBI and referendum

Deputy President William Ruto has moved to calm tempers within Jubilee with a conciliatory tone on the contentious BBI report that has threatened to upset the political order.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Friday, the deputy president called for an end to wrangles that have been caused by the BBI report.

He called on people to instead leave the decisions concerning the BBI to be handled by the relevant bodies, stating that it was a project meant to benefit all Kenyans and not just a few individuals.

He suggested that he had no problem with the referendum.

“Friends, bravado, hubris, and threats are not necessary. BBI is for all of us. Let us all agree on the implementation matrix. Institutions, departments, ministries, commissions, Parliament and the Judiciary will handle the relevant sections. Those requiring referenda, if any, be taken to people. No need for us versus them,” he struck a conciliatory tone.

Taken to Parliament

FRIENDS,bravado,hubris & threats not necessary. BBI is ours ALL.Let’s agree on implementation matrix. INSTITUTIONS;departments, ministries,Commissions,parliament & Judiciary will handle relevant sections.Those requiring referenda if any be taken to people. No need for us vs them. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 29, 2019



Leaders are divided on whether or not the BBI report should be subjected to a national referendum or be taken to Parliament.

DP Ruto’s sentiments come at a time amid allegations that ODM leader Raila Odinga is advocating for a referendum to ensure that the BBI report sails through.

Leaders allied to the DP like National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said the recommendations of the BBI report should be debated in Parliament to determine its suitability.

Dr Ruto’s close ally Kipchumba Murkomen, who is the Majority Leader in the Senate, also had said he prefers the report to be taken to Parliament, signaling a busy political time ahead for political leaders coalescing around Odinga, Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to proposals contained in the report, the President is to appoint an MP from the largest coalition or party as the Prime Minister, who will take up the position after approval by Parliament.