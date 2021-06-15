Ruto accuses Uhuru of ‘dumping’ Jubilee voters

Deputy President William Ruto makes his address to Kenyans during the Madaraka Day speech in Kisumu. PHOTO: COURTESY

The political fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto is almost complete after the DP accused his boss of ‘dumping’ the eight million people who voted for him in the 2017 general elections.

The DP, was, via a tweet, responding to media reports indicating President Kenyatta had publicly suggested he will pick his successor from among the opposition’s National Super Alliance (Nasa) candidates.

“What will happen to the eight million of us?” the DP posed, in reference to the reported number of people who voted in President Kenyatta.

The DP further said he will rely on God’s support and that of the people of Kenya to win the election.

“EUCHO!!NGAI FAFA MWATHANI!! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU,” Ruto tweeted.

The Star newspaper on Tuesday quoted President Kenyatta challenging the NASA principles to unite and agree on a single candidate ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The DP has maintained that nobody owed him anything during the election year.

Speaking to crowds in Narok County on January 31, 2021 the DP said that the two leaders only owed taxpayers a debt of developing the country.

“As President Kenyatta said correctly yesterday, he has no debt to nobody. He does not have my debt. Uhuru Kenyatta owes me nothing. He owes no community nothing.

“There is only one debt that I share with Uhuru Kenyatta, that is the debt of uniting this country and undertaking the transformation that will see the lives of Kenyans changed and the welfare of our nation moved to the next level,” stated the DP.