Rupia bags player of the month award





Elvis Rupia has been named BetKing Premier League (BPL) Player of the Month prize following his exemplary returns on the pitch in December.

The AFC Leopards striker was feted on February 12 at the club’s training ground at Gems Cambridge in Karen, Nairobi, beating KCB FC custodian Joseph Okoth and fellow striker Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks.

Aside from a glossy new trophy, Rupia will also receive a Sh50,000 prize.

The former Wazito FC forward commenced the 2020/2021 league campaign in convincing fashion, netting six goals in just four matches played in the month.

He scored against Tusker on matchday 1 and followed that up with a brace against Bidco United in the following fixture. He then wrapped things off in style by grabbing the season’s first hattrick in a dominant 3-0 win over Sofapaka.

He did not find the net as Leopards lost to Western Stima in their last game of the month with the stat further highlighting his importance and influence in Anthony “Modo” Kimani’s side at the time.

This form has also handed him a call up to the national football team ahead of the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification match at home to Egypt and away to Togo in March.

KCB’s Okoth came in a close second as his heroics between the sticks helped maintain The Banker’s 100% record as they only conceded once in five matches.

Former league MVP Kapaito finished 3rd as his four goals and two assists in four matches had Sharks sitting comfortably in second place.