Running battles on Thika Road as police, traders clash

Traffic was today paralysed on the busy Thika Superhighway at Roysambu area after traders clashed with police after their stalls were demolished.

The protesters took to the street early afternoon minutes after their stalls were brought down by officials from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

They lit bonfires and engaged the police in running battles, disrupting traffic and other activities on the busy road.

14:34 In the middle of the road. on Thika Road. pic.twitter.com/ll19wuhFDV via @ItsJust_Lynn — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) June 6, 2019

Police were forced to intervene and engage with the traders from Roysambu-Kasarani area who had barricaded the highway.

14:31 Happening now thika road at roysambu pic.twitter.com/a3F2adnrNE via @CliffNyakundi5 — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) June 6, 2019

Confirming the incident, Kasarani OCS Peter Kimani told Nairobi News that the traders were protesting a move by KeNHA to demolish their kiosks that had encroached on the road reserve.

14:27 Avoid Roysambu-Kasarani area. Demonstrations and police running battles as small traders protest demolitions of makeshift structures along the road. pic.twitter.com/XbWI8mIdex via @ThikaTowntoday — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) June 6, 2019

“KeNHA demolished some kiosks in the road reserve n the owners blocked the road in protest…but they were repulsed,” stated Kimani.

Normalcy had been restored by late evening.