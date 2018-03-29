Ms Beatrice Muthoni Nderitu at the Kiambu law courts on March 28, 2018 where she was charged with holding captive and beating up her house-help Mercy Mwake at Runda Paradise Estate along Kiambu Road. PHOTO | ERIC WAINAINA

A woman charged with torturing her house- help will on Thursday know whether she will be granted bond after she denied an assault charge.

Ms Beatrice Muthoni Nderitu was accused of holding Ms Mercy Mwake captive and beating her up while working as a domestic worker at Runda Paradise Estate along Kiambu Road.

Ms Nderitu was charged with assaulting Ms Mwake between 2017 and March 24, 2018, injuring her.

Ms Nderitu denied the charge and the prosecutor, State Counsel Ms Christine Mbevi, asked Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo not to free her on bond because they intend to prefer more charges against her.

Ms Mbevi said they are waiting for a medical examination report on the complainant which, she added, will guide them in determining what more charges the employer will face.

The remanded her until Thursday.