Must Read

Public outcry forces removal of troublesome rumble strips on Waiyaki Way

November 1, 2018 5:21 pm
2 Min Read
Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) workers removing rumble strips along Waiyaki Way. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) workers removing rumble strips along Waiyaki Way. PHOTO | COURTESY
The new bumps were erected on Friday afternoon and had been blamed for a major traffic tailback on the road by many shared their experiences on social media.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) have been forced to remove rumble strips they had erected along Waiyaki Way following an outcry by motorists.

City motorists using busy road had camped on social media and requested KeNHA to remove the rumble strips which they say have turned into a nightmare.

The new bumps were erected on Friday afternoon and had been blamed for a major traffic tailback on the road by many shared their experiences on social media.

They were erected as part of the ongoing expansion of Waiyaki Way into a Superhighway to ease traffic from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Rironi area.

Here are some of the views shared on social media:

Tags

Watch

thumb image

1 hour ago