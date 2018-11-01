Public outcry forces removal of troublesome rumble strips on Waiyaki Way

The new bumps were erected on Friday afternoon and had been blamed for a major traffic tailback on the road by many shared their experiences on social media.





Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) have been forced to remove rumble strips they had erected along Waiyaki Way following an outcry by motorists.

City motorists using busy road had camped on social media and requested KeNHA to remove the rumble strips which they say have turned into a nightmare.

The new bumps were erected on Friday afternoon and had been blamed for a major traffic tailback on the road by many shared their experiences on social media.

They were erected as part of the ongoing expansion of Waiyaki Way into a Superhighway to ease traffic from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Rironi area.

Here are some of the views shared on social media:

18:02 @KeNHAKenya thanks for removing those bump on waiyaki way. The bump are been worked on#Ma3Route route via @francosnch — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) October 31, 2018

We serve a Mighty Living God as our Prayers have been answered, those bumps on Waiyaki way at Kangemi have been totally removed and it has taken me 23 mins from University way to Regen @Ma3Route @KenyanTraffic — Wilson Elvithan (@sheixea_bavis) October 31, 2018

@Ma3Route WAIYAKI WAY outbound.. Hallelujah!! Kudos @kot the remaining part inbound at Kianda pia itolewe halafu the road block at Kabete pia itolewe esp at night. They can control night travel from Picking point of various bus companies in CBD. @ntsa_kenya @FredMatiangi — Muriithi Njue (@ricmuriithi) October 31, 2018

At last the rubble strips at kangemi along waiyaki way outbound being removed… What does the @KeNHAKenya official who have an obnoxious reason for they being put feel? Doing things kienyeji #ushenzike @KenyanTraffic — WIL IS ON® (@ChichuGrace) October 31, 2018