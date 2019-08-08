Rugby players found guilty of gang-raping woman

Two sevens rugby national team players were on Thursday found guilty of gang rape by a Nairobi Court.

Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama will be sentenced on Friday.

The two were accused of gang-raping a woman, identified as W.A, on February 11, 2018 at Seefar apartment in Highrise.

The woman told the court that she was raped overnight on her birthday, February 10.

Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku had in July issued an arrest warrant against Alex after he failed to show up in court.

The victim, a singer, became pregnant after the ordeal.

She claimed that one of the rugby players, who also plays for the Kenya Sevens team, had threatened to sue if she went public.