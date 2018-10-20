TV anchor Jacque Maribe in court on October 24, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Royal Media Services has come to the defense of their TV anchor Jacque Maribe who has been charged with the murder of Monica Kimani at Lamuria Gardens Apartment, in Kilimani Estate.

She has been charged together with her fiancé Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie.

RMS Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru on Thursday said that Maribe is still their employee and supported her release on bail.

CLEAN RECORD

He further said that the TV anchor has a clean record.

In a document filed in court by Maribe’s lawyer, the company said that it had granted Maribe leave so that she can “attend to personal issues.”

“”…having engaged her for the last six years and assessing her performance, we hereby vouch for her character and recommend for her admission to bail,” said Waruru.

“It is the opinion and belief of the company that Jacqueline Wanjiru Maribe will not jump bail if released from custody,” he added.

PRIME TIME ANCHOR

He further outlined that Maribe was recently appointed to the position of Friday’s prime time news anchor on Citizen Television due to her exceptional performance.

On Wednesday, the TV anchore pleaded with the court to grant her bail to enable her take care of her four-year-old son because she is a single mother. She maintains that she is not a flight risk.

Prosecution has asked the judge to consider adding a clause on her bail barring her from anchoring news should she be released next week.

Through Catherine Mwaniki. the prosecution argued that Maribe’s screen presence is likely to intimidate witnesses in the murder case.