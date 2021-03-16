Join our Telegram Channel
Royal Media Services journalist Robin Njogu dies hours after losing mother

By Amina Wako March 16th, 2021 1 min read

Veteran journalist and Royal Media Services radio Managing Editor Robin Njogu is dead.

Njogu died on Tuesday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19 complications after being admitted over a week earlier.

His demise comes as a double tragedy for his family, after he lost his mother only hours earlier.

His death was announced by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, who mourned him as a journalist who contributed immensely to the growth of radio news in Kenya.

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing on of Robin Njogu and his mum. Robin was a consummate journalist and contributed heavily to the development of radio news in the country. Sad loss for his young family, RMS and the media fraternity in the country. May God comfort his family,” CS Mucheru wrote on social media.

Before joining RMS, Njogu worked at the Chris Kirubi-owned Capital fm, where he led a transformation in how radio news is broadcast and pioneered sms alerts there.

Colleagues in the media, friends and other Kenyans from all walks of life shared their messages of condolences with Njogu’s family on the social media.

 

