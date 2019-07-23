Rotich charged with conspiracy to steal billions meant for dam in his village

The Kimwarer dam, one of the dams in the multi-billion scandal, is located in Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich’s village.

Rotich was born in Kimwarer area in Keiyo South, Elgeyo-Marakwet County in 1969.

He is facing multiple counts regarding the construction of the dam.

The charges include abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit and single sourcing for the insurance of the projects and approving payment contrary to the law.

The court heard on Tuesday that he engaged in a project for the construction of Kimwarer multipurpose dam, without prior planning. He denied all the charges.

Kimwarer village is where the treasury boss started his primary education at Fluorspar Primary School before joining St Joseph’s High School for his secondary school.

Mr Rotich has been holding the Treasury docket since President Uhuru Kenyatta took office in 2013.

He now stand to lose the powerful docket after Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji wrote to the head of public service ordering the suspension of all the government officials named as suspects in the dam scandal.