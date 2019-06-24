Rongo MP escapes unhurt after being involved in road accident

ODM’s Member of Parliament for Rongo constituency Paul Abuor was on Sunday evening involved in a road accident on his way to Nairobi.

According to a tweet by the party, the vehicle the MP was travelling in rolled several times after the driver lost control of the car.

“Rongo MP Hon Paul Abuor was last evening involved in a road accident after his vehicle lost control and rolled several times. The MP was returning to Nairobi after spending the weekend in his constituency. We thank the Lord for sparing the life of the MP and his aides,” the party said in a tweet.

WRITTEN OFF

The vehicle was severely damaged and has since been written off.

The MP was in the company of four other people when the accident occurred.

Abour confirmed he and the vehicle occupants underwent medical check-up at a Nairobi Hospital and are all fine.

