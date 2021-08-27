Ronaldo on the brink of Manchester City move

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a training session at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on June 14, 2018. AFP PHOTO

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of a Sh4 billion transfer to Manchester City, in a move that has lit up social media.

The Portuguese forward is reported to have asked to leave Italian club Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juventus he no longer wants to play for them, according to Sky in Italy 😮 Juventus have already started searching for a forward player as a replacement 🔎 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 26, 2021

Should the transfer go through, Ronaldo, who is considered among the best footballers of his generation, could become the highest earner in the Premier League.

According to Diario AS in Spain, the 36-year old has already reached an agreement with City, with the Premier League champions offering a two-year deal worth Sh5 billion.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats for Juventus: Under Max Allegri — 44 Games

— 28 Goals

— 11 Assists Under Maurizio Sarri — 46 Games

— 37 Goals

— 09 Assists Under Andrea Pirlo — 44 Games

— 36 Goals

— 06 Assists Three different coaches, same Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/QR7TwlOrxJ — Max Aimé-Thierry (@maxaimethierry) August 27, 2021

Juventus are said to want to move Ronaldo off their wage bill, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is keen to leave Turin where he has 10 months left on his contract.

City were offered the Manchester United legend last week, but the spectacular deal only became a possibility once they abandoned their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

A move to City would irk Manchester United fans, a club Ronaldo turned out for earlier in his successful career and even won the league and Champions League title with.