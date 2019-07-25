Rogue officers mint money from paranoid Treasury employees after Rotich arrest

Detectives on Wednesday laid ambush and arrested a police officer in Kamukunji while extorting money from frightened National Treasury employees. A second officer is on the run after escaping the dragnet.

The rogue officers went to Treasury building on Tuesday and arrested an employee claiming that they were investigating a corruption case that he was implicated and also included former CS Henry Rotich.

The Treasury employee, Mohammed Kiptirim arap Cheboi said the two police officers demanded a bribe of Sh300,000 to secure his release.

PAID SH200K

He was later released after he managed to raise Sh200,000. It is not clear why he parted with the money.

The same officers returned to Treasury building on Wednesday and arrested Peter Oyaro Mose, a businessman and a friend of Mr Kiptirim. They demanded Sh200,000 on allegation of forgery.

The said officers assaulted the businessman as they escorted him to a hideout near Kamukunji Police Station where they waited for the bribe to be delivered.

LAID A TRAP

Mr Kiptirim had already reported his arrest at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) Police Station and when the second incident happened, detectives laid a trap to arrest the two rogue officers.

The detectives, accompanied by Mr Kiptirim went to Muthurwa and laid an ambush and managed to arrest one officer identified as CPL Arimba Rioba Daniel. His accomplice PC Oliver Tambo managed to escape. Mr Mose was rescued.

Policer are investigating the two officers who are stationed at Kamukunji Police Station.