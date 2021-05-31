‘Rock’ delays reopening of Nyayo stadium roundabout

The section of Waiyaki Way in Nairobi that has been closed by the Kenya National Highways Authority to enable construction of the Nairobi Expressway to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Motorists accessing Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) from Mombasa road and Langata areas will have to bear with the traffic backlog for a longer period.

This is after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) extended the closure for the Nairobi-bound traffic at Nyayo Stadium roundabout until Wednesday, June 2.

The roundabout was expected to be open by Monday but in a statement issued on the same day, the authority said the extension had been caused by a rock encountered during the installation of the culverts.

“This is to allow sufficient time for the contractor to complete installation of culverts. The contractor encountered a rock during the implementation of works, thus delaying the initial program,” KeNHA Director General Eng. Peter Mundinia said.

KeNHA had early said the traffic disruption would be experienced between May 29, from 9 pm to Monday, May 31 at 9 am.

“This is to pave the way for the ongoing installation of culverts for effective stormwater drainage along the highway section,” the statement reads in part.

The state agency advised motorists planning to use the closed section of the closed road to use alternative routes.

“Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes (Aerodrome Road, Baricho Road, or Dunga Road),” the statement further reads.

KeNHA also announced that it would install appropriate directional signs for effective traffic flow.

“KeNHA apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused as the Authority endeavors to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network.” Read part of the statement.

The construction of an Expressway from Mlolongo in Mombasa road to Westlands has caused a traffic backlog along the way for the past year or so.