Robbery suspect saved from lynch mob accuses police of assault





A robbery suspect rescued from a lynch mob in Mukuru kwa Reuben slums, Nairobi has denied violently robbing a woman in broad daylight and instead accused a police officer of assaulting him with a gun.

Ernest Kilonzo alias Nyoro had allegedly robbed Naomi Mukina of her mobile phone worth Sh13,300, an envelope containing Sh6,600, a birth certificate and a bank slip of Sh4,700 on January 11.

Police say the suspect used actual violence on the victim after he allegedly hit her with a fist, sending her sprawling on the ground then robbed her before she raised an alarm during the 9am incident.

Kilonzo is said to have attempted to flee into the slums but was accosted by members of the public who nearly lynched him before Nyumba Kumi officials rescued him.

But he told Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga that an officer at the Mukuru kwa Reuben police post hit him on the head and left shoulder with a gun before taking him to hospital.

He wanted the plea taking deferred until he was treated, which the magistrate declined.

Kilonzo claimed a medic at the hospital recommended an X-ray to determine the extent of his injuries but the same was not done.

He was freed him on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount and police ordered to take him to hospital.