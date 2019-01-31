Robbers arrested while quaffing stolen alcohol – VIDEO





Four robbers were on Thursday arrested by police while enjoying alcohol that they had stolen from Chania Taverns, a newly opened club in Nyeri.

The gang was busted by police in their hideout in Wetemere slum in the outskirts of Nyeri town. They were still enjoying drinks and planning how to hide the stolen goods.

Police say the four had stormed the club on the wee hours of Thursday morning and injured the watchman.

“They were armed with pangas. They then went ahead to rough up and tie the watchman with ropes and started stealing the drinks,” said area Police boss Paul Kuria.

The watchman was later saved by locals who rushed him to hospital.

Mr Kuria said that the watchman is “in a stable condition.”

The gang also made away with valuable goods of unknown value that included gas cylinders, pressure car wash machines and TV sets.

Cases of insecurity in Nyeri have reduced for the last one year, according to Mr Kuria.