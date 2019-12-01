Roads flooded in Nairobi following heavy overnight downpour

Nairobi and its environs on Saturday night experienced heavy rains that overstretched the drainage system.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that most parts of the country will continue to witness the heavy downpour in the coming days.

Following the Saturday night rains, most roads in Nairobi were flooded but the most affected areas were Wetlands, South C, Thika Road, Parklands and Kilimani.

On Sunday the Kenya Red Cross warned motorists to be extra cautious.

“A section of Thika Superhighway road between NYS headquarters and Muthaiga Police Station is flooded due to heavy rains experienced overnight. Motorists are advised to avoid using service lane and exercise caution along the route,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

This is Africa Nairobi Thika road to be precise Where did we go wrong. This is not safe for road users pic.twitter.com/vH4kmSIhOp — Road Safety and Safe Driving Practices (@road_driving) 1 December 2019

In Voi four villages have beem marooned after Voi River burst its banks.

“Kenya Red Cross rescues over 100 people at Msambweni while 500 others rescued by community members at Tanzania informal settlement in Voi Town. Rescue efforts ongoing in other places within the town at Mlegwa and Manyatta,” the Kenya Red Cross said.

On Sunday Morning the team rescued a 35-year-old man was reported to have been swept away while attempting to cross the Kaiti River in Makueni.

The man was rushed to a local health facility for treatment.