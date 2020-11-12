Road accidents have claimed 3,114 lives so far this year, NTSA reveals





There have been more deaths resulting from road accidents this year compared to a similar period last year, a survey by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed.

According to NTSA, there was an increase of 5.8 percent in road fatalities as of October 31.

The latest statistics by NTSA revealed that road crashes have claimed 3,114 lives, compared to 2,942 during the same period last year.

Reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, drunk walking, drunk riding, failure to use helmets among other issues have been attributed to the increase in crashes.

Some 1,108 pedestrians, 275 drivers, 424 passengers, 350 pillion passengers, 73 pedal cyclists and 884 motor cyclists have perished so far this year.

The authority on Wednesday said it had undertaken several measures to address road safety concerns, in a bid to reverse the worrying trend.

The measures include road safety mainstreaming in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) which is implemented through the Government Performance Contracting.

“As a result of this process, 429 government agencies have since put in place road safety policy guidelines as part of their day to day operations,” the authority said in a statement.

Further, NTSA said it was rooting for improved engagements with the County Governments through the County Transport and Safety Committees (CTSCs).

The initiative is being supported by the European Union under the recently launched “Usalama Barabarani” initiative.

The initiative’s main focus is Road Safety Management and Safer Road Users.

NTSA said it had strengthened collaboration with law enforcers for harmonious execution of its mandate while at the same time providing access to vehicle records and licencing data to support security agencies.

It has also developed comprehensive, highly publicized road safety awareness campaigns and programmes among pedestrians, boda boda riders, drivers of public service vehicle and heavy commercial vehicles aimed at behaviour change.

As the authority will observe the World Day of Remembrance (WDR) for Road Traffic Crash Victims on Sunday, November 15, and is set to highlight the devastation caused by road crashes, recognise the loss and suffering of the bereaved and injured, and it has called on the public to play their rightful roles in enhancing road safety through observance of traffic rules.