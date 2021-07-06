Riruta, Satellite, Waithaka residents to experience water shortage

A signboard to Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company's main offices in Nairobi's Industrial Area. PHOTO | FILE

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company have embarked on a project to upgrade pumping stations in Uthiru and Dagoreti suburbs within Nairobi, a move that will leave residents of several city estates without piped water for at least two days.

The interruption will commence on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 6pm till the following day at 6pm.

The company further stated the shutdown will facilitate the rehabilitation and upgrading of the entire electrical power supply system on the pumping station.

Areas affected include parts of Gatanga Road, Amboseli Road, Sunset Estate, Sohill City Estates, and its environs.

Residents living in the whole of Kawangware 56 and 46, Congo, Lower parts of Macharia Road will also be affected.

Riruta Satellite, Kagondo, Muhuri Road, Upper Kibiria, Mithonge, Kamwanya, Kahuho Road, Ngina Road, Kikuyu Road, Waithaka, Ndwaru Road, and its environs will face water shortage during the period.

Other areas include; Gachui, Kirigo, Dagoretti Market, and Mariguini. The whole of the Karen area will also be affected by the water interruptions.

“We strongly advise our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted.”