Rioting Multimedia University students paralyze traffic along Magadi Road

A student leader and two students of Multimedia University have been arrested after they went on rampage and blocked Magadi Road to protest a recent hit and run accident along the busy road.

The rioting students accuse the police of not acting after a first year student at the university was hit and seriously wounded by a matatu last week at the institution’s main entrance and admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Multimedia University students have blocked Magadi road after one of their own was hit by a vehicle.@Ma3Route @KenyanTraffic pic.twitter.com/P2ByH4T52H — Derrick Ohato (@DerrickOhato) September 9, 2019

The students also claim crew of Ongataline matatu sacco has been harassing and overcharging them.

“We would like to warn Ongataline that this is the last time they will be harassing us. You cannot tell us the fare is 50 bob then later change to 100 bob and if we refuse to pay the 100 bob you make us alight the vehicle without reaching our destination,” one of the protesting students said.

Motorists using the busy road have been left stranded as the police attempt to disperse the protesters.

Police have been lobbing teargas canisters at the students who have been retaliating by hurling stones at the officers.