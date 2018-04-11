Taxi drivers wait for customers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. File

The move to revise airport parking charges that will see motorists parting with up to Sh350 in an hour has not been well received by the general public.

Kenya Airports Parking Services (KAPS) in a notice published the new charges that will see those dropping off or picking passengers in under 20 minutes pay Sh100.

The charges for those who will spend between 20 and 40 minutes have been revised to Sh250 while those spending an hour will pay Sh350.

Those spending between an hour and two hours in the drop off and pick up zones will pay Sh500.

Travelers have termed the new rates as exorbitant citing the traffic witnessed in Kenyan airports that delays drop off and pick up.

KAPS said the directive to revise parking rates was issued by the Kenya Airports Authority and that they were just implementing it.

“Additionally, the new parking rates will come into effect from 15th April. The essence is to improve traffic flow into and out of the International Airport by decongesting the dropping off zones and allowing those seeking other services to park at designated areas,” read their statement.

“KAA should be able to provide a more comprehensive statement on the same and offer you a detailed explanations. Note however that we DO NOT manage the Wilson Airport. It is done by a different service provider.”

To @KenyaAirports Why do you want to look so cheap? Globally dropping or quick pick up spending less than 30Minutes is Free. To make it even worse greed is now forcing you to go below the 30 minutes duration by introducing 20 minutes. @KTF_Kenya pic.twitter.com/bECIey1OM3 — Mohammed Hersi Hotelier (@mohammedhersi) April 10, 2018

Anyone who travels in & out of JKIA needs to speak out! This is daylight robbery by KAPS & KAA! How do you charge parking fees 0-60 min when the traffic inside the airport is a nightmare! This is clearly aimed at forcing travelers to use airport expensive yellow cabs.😡#Impunity pic.twitter.com/FZyiVp4l54 — Emma Too™ (@Emma999Too) April 11, 2018

Who is the cartel behind this KAPs? Why do they want to make billions in the name of parking at the airport? pic.twitter.com/pwAQpN0mTy — Hon Lee Makwiny (@leemakwiny) April 10, 2018

@KenyaAirports, first have a light rail or working BRT so that motorists don’t have to order an uber or a taxi to the Airport. This arbitrary increase of parking fees is sick and immoral. @JamesMacharia_ @UKenyatta @WilliamsRuto @BenjiNdolo pic.twitter.com/APDjlKnEYZ — Karugu Mureithi (@KaruguMureithi) April 10, 2018





