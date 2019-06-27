Join our WhatsApp Channel
Revenge mission: Sonko invades Mutua’s turf carrying food and medicine

By Stephen Muthini June 27th, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stormed Machakos town on Thursday to respond to Governor Alfred Mutua’s criticism on his leadership in the capital city.

Governor Sonko visited Machakos Central Police Station following the closure of a hotel owned by former MP Kalembe Ndile and arrest of five workers on Wednesday evening.

The hotel was reportedly closed after Mr Ndile condemned Governor Mutua for his pledge to repair and maintain the statues of Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi in Nairobi.

Governor Sonko arrived in Machakos town accompanied by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo.

They held a meeting with the Machakos County OCPD and the county police boss.

Sonko’s Rescue Team was also in Machakos town complete with foodstuffs and a medical team.

